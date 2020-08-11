1/1
Barbara Louise Holmes
1936 - 2020
Holmes, Barbara Louise died on Sunday August 9th, 2020. She was 84 years old. She is survived by her husband Steve, her three children Deb (Steve) Holderman, Dawna (Ming) Diaz, and Darryl (Angelette) Griebel, her two grandchildren Kayla (Brandon) Stafford and Stephen (Meridith Hatter) Rumpf, and her three great-grandchildren Adalyn Stafford, Andrew Hatter and Ezekiel Stafford. She is predeceased by her parents Herbert and Iona Roll, her son Dennis Hoppes and two granddaughters Kristen and Jessica Rumpf. Barbara graduated from East High School in 1953. She started her working career catering for a bowling alley before discovering her love for numbers in a bank. She did some traveling to California and Okinawa but eventually settled in Wichita where she went to work for Cessna Aircraft company in 1966 as a Secretary. After nearly 45 years, she retired from the job she loved as a Purchasing Agent for the Spares department in 2011. She took her gift for attention to detail and love of working with numbers into her personal life as well. She served for almost twenty years as Financial Secretary at the First United Methodist Church in Valley Center. She helped with the Stewardship drive each year faithfully keeping track of pledges and contributions, as well as serving on the financial committee. Although she was not a fan of East High's rival, North High, her love for Steve and her desire to help others allowed her to assist her husband on the North High reunion committee group for many years. In between raising children and working she earned an Associate in Business degree from Wichita State University. Barbara met and fell in love with her husband Steve at a square dance. Steve fell in love with her wit and charm, while she fell for the guy in the Bermuda shorts and flip flops and the crazy laugh. They danced, laughed and played together throughout their 43 year marriage. They loved to travel to various places around the country to visit kids and grandkids in different parts of the US. Bus tours took them on adventures around the US. She enjoyed reading, so much so that the she volunteered at Abilene elementary school reading with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd graders. She loved solving puzzles and crunching numbers on the computer. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and watching golf every weekend. She was passionate about genealogy, and tracing her ancestors back to the Mayflower. She loved watching the birds and squirrels play in their garden, and enjoyed all animals. She loved her children's dogs and donated to Wildlife charities as well as the local zoo. Visitation: Wednesday with family present, 6-8 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 Broadway with services, 2 p.m. on Thursday, at First United Methodist Church, 560 N. Park Ave, Valley Center. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wichita Children's Home. www.cochranmortuary.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

August 10, 2020
Our sympathy is extended to the whole family, and we will continue to uphold you in prayer as you travel this final chapter of Barbara’s earthly journey! Hugs!!!
Gene & Barb Ericson
Barbara Ericson
Friend
August 10, 2020
Beautiful Barbara, what wonderful memories of our Sunday school class. Celebrate with joy knowing she will be missed by many. My thoughts and prayers to Steve and the whole family.
Vicki Jordan
Friend
August 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Linda McFarland
Friend
August 10, 2020
Because of her assistance and guidance to our class over the years, I’m sure most, if not all who knew her considered her an honorary member of the North High Class of ‘65’. She had a beautiful smile to match her beautiful heart. She will be greatly missed. Our prayers go out to Steve and the family.
Greg Parish
August 10, 2020
I too am very sorry to here about BarbI I loved her she was a great Lady. Payers for the family
mary stout
Friend
August 10, 2020
Will miss Barbara in all church activities where she was so active. Especially in Sunday School where she read the scripture for the lesson each Sunday. She read with such meaning and clarity. Ushered with her for years. Enjoyed her and Steve so much. Thoughts and prayers for Steve and family.
Linda and Ed McCormick
Friend
August 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Barb’s passing. Prayers for her and the family.
Don & Susan Sayler
Friend
