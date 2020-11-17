1/1
Barbara Russell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Russell
June 15, 1949 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Russell, Barbara Lorraine, 71, passed away November 14, 2020. Barbara was born in Topeka, Kansas to Claudie and Vida (Gleason) May on June 15, 1949. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Philip Russell. Barbara is survived by her children Pamela (Brian) Bowles of Newton, Tiffany Russell of Portland, Michael (Michelle) Russell of Wichita, and Jason (Danielle) Russell of Haysville. Barbara is also survived by her brothers, Craig (Jill) May of Kissimmee, Florida, Arnold May of Wichita, and David (Lori) May of Council Grove, KS. Barbara leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1:00 pm, Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, Kansas. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67209. To share online condolence, please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS 67217
(316) 524-1122
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Sorry to hear about Barbara May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan (Gleason) Arnn
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved