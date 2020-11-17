Barbara Russell
June 15, 1949 - November 14, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Russell, Barbara Lorraine, 71, passed away November 14, 2020. Barbara was born in Topeka, Kansas to Claudie and Vida (Gleason) May on June 15, 1949. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Philip Russell. Barbara is survived by her children Pamela (Brian) Bowles of Newton, Tiffany Russell of Portland, Michael (Michelle) Russell of Wichita, and Jason (Danielle) Russell of Haysville. Barbara is also survived by her brothers, Craig (Jill) May of Kissimmee, Florida, Arnold May of Wichita, and David (Lori) May of Council Grove, KS. Barbara leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 1:00 pm, Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita, Kansas. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67209. To share online condolence, please visit, www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
.