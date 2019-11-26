Surovik, Barbara (Raple) 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23, 2019, after a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Barbara retired from St. Joseph Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, where she worked as a Surgery Nurse. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; parents, George and Barbara (Plutz) Raple; brothers, John, Francis, Louis (Delma) and George (Mercedes); sister, Margaret (Leon) Rucker; brother-in-law, Joseph Tiemeyer, and cousins who were raised by her parents, Joe (Bertha) Merrill, Edward (Elizabeth) Merrill and Mary Elizabeth (Clyde) Murphy. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Smith of Pala Alto, CA and Maxine Tiemeyer of Wichita; her brother, Bro. Andrew Raple of Shawnee, OK, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lumen Christi Chapel located at 3636 N. Ridge Rd. Graveside Service will follow immediately at Calvary Mausoleum, 610 S. Vassar. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with ALS Association, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Suite 211, Wichita, KS 67226 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Online tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019