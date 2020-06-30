Barbara Wise

Wise, Barbara 82, born on February 15, 1938 in Harper, Kansas to Jerry and Stella (Olivier) Mackey, passed away June 26, 2020. Survivors: husband, Bob, Wichita; daughter, Kathleen Evans, Columbia, Missouri; granddaughters, Hannah and Olivia Evans; sister-in-law, Marilyn Mackey, Wichita. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Danville, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish of Harper County. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.