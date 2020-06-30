Barbara Wise
Wise, Barbara 82, born on February 15, 1938 in Harper, Kansas to Jerry and Stella (Olivier) Mackey, passed away June 26, 2020. Survivors: husband, Bob, Wichita; daughter, Kathleen Evans, Columbia, Missouri; granddaughters, Hannah and Olivia Evans; sister-in-law, Marilyn Mackey, Wichita. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Danville, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish of Harper County. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prairie Rose Funeral Homes - Harper
613 W 14th St
Harper, KS 67058
(620) 896-2900
