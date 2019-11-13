Barker Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barker Davis.
Notice
Send Flowers

Davis, Barker 96, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by his parents, J. Barker and Olive Lee Davis; wife, Kathryn Lee Davis; infant sister, Mary Catherine Davis. Survived by his daughter, Joan Davis. Memorials have been established with Barker Hagood Davis '46 Endowed Scholarship c/o Culver-Stockton College, One College Hill, Canton, MO 63435 or Poodle Club of America Foundation, 5989 Sierra Medina Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89139. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.