Davis, Barker 96, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Preceded in death by his parents, J. Barker and Olive Lee Davis; wife, Kathryn Lee Davis; infant sister, Mary Catherine Davis. Survived by his daughter, Joan Davis. Memorials have been established with Barker Hagood Davis '46 Endowed Scholarship c/o Culver-Stockton College, One College Hill, Canton, MO 63435 or Poodle Club of America Foundation, 5989 Sierra Medina Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89139. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 13, 2019