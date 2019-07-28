WICHITA - Cotton, Barrie K. age 54, long time employee of Oakview at the Park, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Visitation, Wed, July 31, 9am-7pm with family present 5:30-7pm, Services, Thurs, August 1, 10am, BOTH at Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar, Haysville. Barrie is preceded by his brother, Lonnie Abbott and son, Jason Osborne from marriage to his wife Billie, who is a survivor, along with her son, Bryant (Mattie) Purdy and daughter, Alicia Bassez all of Wichita; parents, Darrel and Pat (Davis) Cotton of Wichita; siblings, Butch Abbott of Wichita, Pamela Nevergall of Haysville; sister-in-law, Carolyn Abbott of Wichita; grandchildren, Lamari and Brysie Purdy, Raiden and Skye Wright; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial: Bibleway Pentecostal Assembly Church, 1203 E. Galena St., Wichita, KS 67216. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019