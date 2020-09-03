1/
Barry Dale Harris
Barry Dale Harris
August 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Barry Dale Harris
age 56, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Barry never met a stranger. He loved games, movies, WWE Wrestling, football (Go Cowboys), and visiting with friends. Survived by parents, Jean and Terry Holovach; siblings, Jeffrey (Anita) Harris, Jeanette Christy, Debbie Nguyen, Darin (Heather) Holovach, Matt (Melissa) Holovach. Memorial established with Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, 5111 E. 21st St. North, Wichita, KS 67208. The service will be live streamed. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 3, 2020.
