Wichita, Kansas - 68, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Barry was born October 4, 1952, in Kansas City, to Mary (Skiba) and Lee Smith. He had a long career as an accountant with the Internal Revenue Service. After his retirement, he devoted his time to helping kids of all ages by volunteering at schools and with his church. He was a mentor and friend to many. His family life centered around his daughter and granddaughter, both who he adored. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anne, and his brother, John. Survivors include daughter Brianne Smith Becker, and granddaughter, Madelynne of Overland Park, KS; sister, Melanie (Tanya) Smith of Kansas City; late brother's wife, Debbie Tate of Kansas City; many nieces and nephews; a bounty of treasured relatives and friend, and a loving church family. Visitation is 3-5 p.m., Sunday, November 1, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita. Funeral service, 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 2, at West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink Ave., Wichita. The service will also be streamed live at https://www.westheightsumc.org/sunday-services. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Heights UMC. Share condolences at www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
