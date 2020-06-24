Barton Duane "Bart" Herheim
Herheim, Barton Duane "Bart" 75, retired Mechanical Engineer for Aeroflex, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Family Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 25, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Friday, June 26, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1000 W. 26th St. S. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Herheim; children, Stephanie A. Woodburn (Todd), Steven D. Herheim, Matt L. Herheim (Tina), and Melissa J. Bean (Thomas); 10 grandchildren; and sister, Gayle Carleton. Memorials to: Bethany Lutheran Church and Serenity Hospice. Share condolences and view Tribute Video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bethany Lutheran Church
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
