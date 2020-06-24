Herheim, Barton Duane "Bart" 75, retired Mechanical Engineer for Aeroflex, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. A Family Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 25, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10:30 am, Friday, June 26, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1000 W. 26th St. S. Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Herheim; children, Stephanie A. Woodburn (Todd), Steven D. Herheim, Matt L. Herheim (Tina), and Melissa J. Bean (Thomas); 10 grandchildren; and sister, Gayle Carleton. Memorials to: Bethany Lutheran Church and Serenity Hospice. Share condolences and view Tribute Video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.