Norton, Barton "Bart" Earl retired Wichita Police Officer, passed away suddenly at the age of 55, on June 5, 2019 in Andover, Kansas. He was born May 4, 1964 in Wichita, Kansas. He attended El Dorado High School. He served his country proudly from 1982 to 1988 in the US Navy aboard the USS Camden, and in the Navy Reserves. He followed his military service by joining the El Dorado Department of Public Safety, serving as a police officer from 1987-1990. In 1990, he joined the Wichita Police Department. He served as a Patrol Officer in the Patrol East and Patrol North Bureaus; a traffic officer in the Special Operations Bureau Motor Unit, and a Field Training Officer. In 2014, Bart was asked to serve as an Academy Field Training Officer training new recruits. During his career, Bart also received numerous awards including, Officer of the Year in 2010; four Bronze Wreaths of Merit; a 20-Year Safe Driving Award; a Life Saving Award; and a Distinguished Service Award. He retired from the Wichita Police Department in July 2014 after serving the Wichita community proudly for over 24 years. Bart was preceded in death by his father Don Norton; and his grandparents, Evelyn and Barton Slaymaker; and Earl and Doris Cuddyback. Bart is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Jaime Oeberst; his three children, Kaila (Nolan) Clark, Tyler (Leone) Norton, and Evyn Norton; his three grandchildren, Nolan Clark, Jr., Nevaeh Clark, and Blakely "PNUT" Norton. He is also survived by his mother, Judy Ann Norton; his sister, Misty (Dennis) Jack; his nephew Bradin Smith; and his nieces, Brooke Walden and Madison Derringer; and many cousins. In addition to being a Super Hero, Bart loved golf, the Jayhawks, music, dancing, carpentry, landscaping, and entertaining people with his anecdotes and videos on Facebook. He will be remembered for his deep love and devotion to his family and friends, his dedication to community and country, his tireless work ethic, and his wicked sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by anyone fortunate enough to have known him. In accordance with his wishes, the following services have been arranged: Visitation and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 11th from 6 pm to 8 pm at Resthaven Mortuary; a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10 am at Central Community Church; Graveside Services will be held immediately following the Celebration of Life at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Honore Adversis Foundation (www.thin-blue-line.org).
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019