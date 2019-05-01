Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Fay Darmon. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Darmon, Beatrice Fay wife of 72 years to Robert Darmon, and beloved to four children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, died at age 93 at Chaucer Estates, Wichita, Ks. on April 29, 2019. Beatrice Metcalf was born June 12, 1925 near Durand, Wisconsin. She married Robert Darmon in 1946 and put him through college practicing as a registered nurse until her family grew to four children and maintaining and nurturing home and family became her priority. "Bea" was an avid hiker, a hobbyist painter and became one of the first Master Gardeners in Wichita. The inseparable "Bea and Bob" enjoyed traveling the world in their retirement. Her life's mission was service to others and to her community. The unbroken thread in her life was her faith, service and devotion to the Community of Christ Church. Beatrice was preceded in death by her daughter, Debbie, and her two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Bob, sons Reed of Portland, Oregon, Ron (Cris) of Wichita and daughter JoAnn Westwood (Jay) of Andover, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to especially thank the staffs at Chaucer Estates and Rivercross Hospice for their loving care and attention. Celebration of Life at 10:30 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Chaucer Estates. Family Graveside Service will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established with: Community of Christ Church, 3500 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

