Beatrice Hooper

Derby - Hooper, Beatrice age 98, passed away Friday, July 3rd. A long time Derby resident who moved here with her husband and son in 1957. She was also a long time member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Beatrice is predeased by her husband, William B. Hooper, son, Danny W. Hooper and infant daughter, Geri Lynn Hooper. Surviving family is; Brother, Robert L. Michau, and wife, Cindy, of Derby; two grandchildren, Joe Hooper and Jerri Lynn Hooper, of Dallas, TX; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and by daughter-in-law, Billie Hooper. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at Mulvane Cemetery, 119th Street S Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Due to COVID restrictions, we will have graveside only. Masks are optional.