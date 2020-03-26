Mitchell, Beatrice P. 97, Homemaker, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Hot Springs, AR to Robert A. and Elsie E. (Johnson) Long. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil, a son, Robert; grandsons, Steven and Tim; 1 great-grandchild; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Survived by her son, Donald C. (Pat) Mitchell of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Private service to be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020