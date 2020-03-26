Beatrice P. Mitchell

Mitchell, Beatrice P. 97, Homemaker, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Hot Springs, AR to Robert A. and Elsie E. (Johnson) Long. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil, a son, Robert; grandsons, Steven and Tim; 1 great-grandchild; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Survived by her son, Donald C. (Pat) Mitchell of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, Kansas 67202. Private service to be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020
