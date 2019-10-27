Davis, Becky Ann 58, passed away on October 24, 2019. Survived by her husband, Melvin Davis; children, Gregory A. Simons, Jr.; Sarah (Adam) Rivera; granddaughters, Adalyn and Remi Rivera; siblings, Mike (Patricia) Smith, Sam (Sen) Smith, Charlotte (Jim) Richey, Glen (Cynthia) Smith; numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents, Sammy James and Patricia Modene Smith. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation with family present will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lakeview. Funeral service, also at Lakeview, will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials in Becky's name can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019