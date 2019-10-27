Becky Ann Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Becky Ann Davis.
Service Information
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS
67206
(316)-684-8200
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Davis, Becky Ann 58, passed away on October 24, 2019. Survived by her husband, Melvin Davis; children, Gregory A. Simons, Jr.; Sarah (Adam) Rivera; granddaughters, Adalyn and Remi Rivera; siblings, Mike (Patricia) Smith, Sam (Sen) Smith, Charlotte (Jim) Richey, Glen (Cynthia) Smith; numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by her parents, Sammy James and Patricia Modene Smith. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation with family present will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Lakeview. Funeral service, also at Lakeview, will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials in Becky's name can be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 684-8200
funeral home direction icon