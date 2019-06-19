Becky Lynn Wolke

Wolke, Becky Lynn Becky received her wings at the age of 58 on June 17, 2019. She was born July 9, 1960 to Ronald and MaryElla Howe. Becky is preceded in death by both parents. She is survived by husband, Larry Wolke; daughter, Amanda Wolke; brother, Ronald Howe Jr.; sisters, Shani Howe and Shari (Jason) Sears; and grandson, Landen Michael LaForest. Funeral service will be held 10:00am, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials may be made to , 902 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214. Becky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 19, 2019
