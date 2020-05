Or Copy this URL to Share

Mitchell-Bey, Belinda Hutton 63, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020. Belinda is survived by her daughter Tanisha Griffin, grandchildren Treveon and Trelecia Griffin, mother Janice M. White, siblings Leslie (Dale) Raymond, Houston TX, Wilbert Hutton Jr., Lisa Hutton-Gasper, Benita Hutton, Charles Hutton of Wichita, KS and Terri Hutton of Columbia, SC. Final resting place Kechi Cemetery.



