Belita D. Septer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belita D. Septer.
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary's Rock Church
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:30 PM
Mt. Ayr Friends Cemetery
Alton, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Septer, Belita D. 62, Retired USD 259 secretary passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Donald; children, Douglas (Amber) and Jeremy (Candy) Septer; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Norvella (Somsack) Piyarat, Virl (Donna) and Boyd (Doris) Gregory. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30 at Calvary's Rock Church followed by a burial at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Ayr Friends Cemetery in Alton, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.