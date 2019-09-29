Septer, Belita D. 62, Retired USD 259 secretary passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Donald; children, Douglas (Amber) and Jeremy (Candy) Septer; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild; siblings, Norvella (Somsack) Piyarat, Virl (Donna) and Boyd (Doris) Gregory. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30 at Calvary's Rock Church followed by a burial at 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Ayr Friends Cemetery in Alton, Kansas.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019