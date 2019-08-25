Drake, Belva M. 90, loving mother, grandmother, and retired Avon rep., passed away August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Drake; parents, Merle & Charles Greenawalt; siblings, Francis, Bill and Joan Greenawalt. Survived by 3 children, Sue Bickel, Richard "Dick" Drake II, Jane Prideaux; 4 grandchildren, Chris (Cari) Bickel, Angela (Chris) Broadrick, Aaron (Allison) Drake, Kayla (John) Pyles; 9 great-grandchildren, Kayla (Caleb) Laughlin, Ariel, JC, Devon Bickel, Cindy and Drake Broadrick, Jennings and Perry Drake, Lily Pyles; 1 great- grandchild, Sophie Laughlin. Graveside: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug., 27, 2019 at Kechi Cemetery. Memorial to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019