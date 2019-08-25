Belva M. Drake

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belva M. Drake.
Notice
Send Flowers

Drake, Belva M. 90, loving mother, grandmother, and retired Avon rep., passed away August 21, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Drake; parents, Merle & Charles Greenawalt; siblings, Francis, Bill and Joan Greenawalt. Survived by 3 children, Sue Bickel, Richard "Dick" Drake II, Jane Prideaux; 4 grandchildren, Chris (Cari) Bickel, Angela (Chris) Broadrick, Aaron (Allison) Drake, Kayla (John) Pyles; 9 great-grandchildren, Kayla (Caleb) Laughlin, Ariel, JC, Devon Bickel, Cindy and Drake Broadrick, Jennings and Perry Drake, Lily Pyles; 1 great- grandchild, Sophie Laughlin. Graveside: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug., 27, 2019 at Kechi Cemetery. Memorial to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.