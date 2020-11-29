Belva OttJune 5, 1940 - November 18, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Belva Ott (Massey), 80, died on November 18, 2020. She was born June 5, 1940 to Kenneth and Vera Massey in Wichita, Kansas. She attended nursing school and graduated from Wichita State University. Belva proudly served the 92nd District in the Kansas House of Representatives for 8 years and was selected by Senator Bob Dole to represent Kansas on a Goodwill tour of Europe. She also served as a lobbyist and was the past President of Two Rivers Youth Club. Preceded in death by her husband Harold and son Bruce. She is survived by her daughter Teresa Ott, granddaughter Caitlin Ott, Sister Carolyn Massey Ward and Grandsons, Liam Ott and Isaiah Lynch. Services will be held at Baker Funeral Home, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baker Funeral Home 6100 E Central Ave Suite 203 Wichita, KS to help defray funeral expenses.