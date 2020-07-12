Penn, Benjamin Franklin "Bud" Sr. 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Private family service will be held. Ben was born on March 16, 1928 in Lakewood, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, B. Frank Penn and Bessie Irene Oliver; stepmother, Dorothy Schneider; brothers, David and William (Helen Miller); stepbrother, Charles "Rocky" (Teresa "TJ") Schneider; stepsister, Sue (James) Jarvela; brother-in-law, Lorne Smith, MD (Patricia survives). He was also preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Nancy Elizabeth; along with his son, Benjamin, Jr. He is survived by his son, Christopher Penn (Jon Hobble) of Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Floy Mauk of Wichita; and granddaughter, Christina Elizabeth Penn of Kansas City as well as many nephews and nieces. While growing up in Lakewood, Ohio, Ben worked many jobs and excelled in multiple sports. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the US Army. After an honorable discharge, he attended Ohio University, graduating with a BAC. He married Nancy Smith of Rocky River in 1951 and they enjoyed living in the Cleveland area while working at Thompson Products (TRW) ultimately leading to his transfer to Wichita, Kansas. In 1963, Ben established his own company as an independent manufacturing representative which he maintained until his retirement in 1999. Ben is remembered for his love of all sports. He loved fair competition, especially among his many golfing buddies. He was an avid reader with significant knowledge of U.S. history. He cherished his many friendships, especially from early Wichita years which have endured for decades. He is remembered for his faithful support of family and always demonstrated unconditional love. His gentle strength, laugh and sense of humor will be missed terribly but will endure in the hearts of those he touched. Ben was able to remain independent in his home for two years due to the excellent care he received through collaboration between his care teams from the Robert Dole VA Medical Center and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. For this, his family is very grateful. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and Wichita Junior Golf Foundation. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. www.dlwichita.com