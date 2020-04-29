McClendon, Bennie James, Jr. born March 3, 1927, Oklahoma, passed away April 25, 2020. United States Air Force Military Veteran. Survived by daughter Ila Foreman; grandchildren Shaun and Rhonda Foreman; brother Kenneth McClendon; 7 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren Family and friends Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday, May 01, 2020 at Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 02, 2020 at Nancy Shepard Cemetery. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020