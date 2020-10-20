1/1
Bennie Maldonado
1931 - 2020
Bennie Maldonado
May 1, 1931 - October 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Bennie Maldonado, age 89, passed away on October 16, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Bennie was a retired US Air Force Sergeant, and he worked at Boeing as a maintenance supervisor until he retired. He was preceded in death by parents Alandero and Eufila (Lueras) Maldonado. Bennie is survived by wife Lucy (Tafoya) Maldonado; sons Jerry, John, and David Maldonado; daughters Delores and Lupe Maldonado; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. A come-and-go visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, with a funeral service being held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 1:00pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary and Gardens of Memory, located at 11800 W. Kellogg, Wichita, KS 67209.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2020.
