Taylor, Benny S. "Ben" Age 87, passed away October 22, 2019, born March 10, 1932 to John and Rosa Taylor. Ben was Owner/Operator of Ben Taylor Trash Services for 44 years. He then worked at Parks Dept. in Park City, KS. for 15 years before retiring at the age of 82. Ben was a US Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. He is preceded in death by parents; 2 brothers; 4 sisters; wife of 53 years, Ruth Taylor; son, Stevie Taylor; grandson, Zack Taylor; and granddaughter Kitty Taylor. Ben is survived by his children, Sharon Hedrick, Jimmy (Aurora) Taylor, David Taylor, Wanda (James) Sparks, Benny Joe Taylor, and Terry Taylor; brother, Randy Taylor; sister, Jo Ann Brammer; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 and Funeral Service 1:00pm, Saturday, October, 26, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.



