Hintz, Bernadette "Bernie" L. (Whitehair) 98, of Wichita, former resident of Salina, died February 11, 2019, in Wichita, KS. She was born November 27, 1920 in Elmo to the late George and Bertha (Forster) Whitehair. Survivors include her children Greg (Barbie), Loudon, TN; Maureen (Dennis) Burson, Lincoln, NE; Jim, Andale; Alan (Jan) Lenexa; and Jean (Dennis) Artz, Wichita. Grandchildren are Greta Polcaro; Kristen, Andrew and Rebecca Burson, Jamie (Adam) Clements, Julie Hintz and Jeri Hintz; Justin Hintz; and two step-grandchildren, Frank and Chaun Buttorff, great-grandchildren, Luke and Oriana Polcaro, Kellan and Alexander Elderkin, Mason, Kennedy and Lillian Clements; and two step great-grandchildren, Riley and Frank Buttorff. Surviving sisters-in-law are Edna Whitehair and Mae Whitehair, Abilene. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She married William "Bill" Hintz on February 19, 1949. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1982. Also preceding her in death were sisters and brothers, Stella Huston, Gladys Rogers, Agnes Huston, Joseph Whitehair, Wayne Whitehair, and Robert Whitehair; and daughter-in-law, Janet (Jim) Hintz. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish and Ladies Guild. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1937 and the Salt City Business College of Hutchinson in 1938. She was employed by Salina Supply in the late 1930's and 1940's. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. with family receiving friends at 5 p.m. and vigil and rosary services beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 15, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina. The family suggests memorials to the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish, 100 N. 9th, Salina, KS 67401 or The Bernie and Bill Hintz Family Scholarship (Fund #R69777) at Kansas State University, KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan, KS 66502-3373.

