Bernard Dean Bentsen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard Dean Bentsen.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Bentsen, Bernard Dean 85, retired Auto Mechanic, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, October 24, at Broadway Mortuary, and Graveside Service will be 2 pm, Friday, October 25, at Huffman Cemetery in Pottawatomie County, KS. He was preceded in death by parents, Vernice and Ruth Bentsen; and beloved wife, Mary Bentsen. Survivors include daughter, Joni Bentsen; sister, Mary Backman; grandcats, Dustin Blue and Nellie Blue; 7 nephews, 1 niece; and numerous friends. He could fix anything but a broken heart and cancer. He was a mechanic. Memorials to . Share condolences at www. CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.