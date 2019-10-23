Bentsen, Bernard Dean 85, retired Auto Mechanic, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, October 24, at Broadway Mortuary, and Graveside Service will be 2 pm, Friday, October 25, at Huffman Cemetery in Pottawatomie County, KS. He was preceded in death by parents, Vernice and Ruth Bentsen; and beloved wife, Mary Bentsen. Survivors include daughter, Joni Bentsen; sister, Mary Backman; grandcats, Dustin Blue and Nellie Blue; 7 nephews, 1 niece; and numerous friends. He could fix anything but a broken heart and cancer. He was a mechanic. Memorials to . Share condolences at www. CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019