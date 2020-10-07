Bernard L. Wells
April 7, 1928 - October 5, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 92, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on October 5, 2020. Bernard was born April 7, 1928, son of Paul and Marie (Vestering) Wells. On September 4, 1954, he married Doris Majerus, daughter of Alfred and Martha (Simon) Majerus of Colwich, Kansas. He is survived by Doris, wife of 66 years; sons, Ken (Pamela), Dave (Robyn), all of Wichita, Ron of Derby, Phil (Leslie) of Tulsa; daughter, Judith (Marty) Brickner of Show Low, AZ; brothers, Louis (Jo) of Garden Plain, KS, Charlie (LaVonne) of Goddard, KS; 25 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Cathedral High School Class of 1947 and graduate of Wichita State University, Bernard was the former owner of Maize Corporation, Maize, Kansas. Preceding him in death were his son, Steven; parents, Paul and Marie Wells; parents-in-law, Alfred and Martha Majerus; sisters, Mary Crabtree and Rosella Newby; brothers, Joe, Daniel and John. Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Boy Scout Troop 762. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
.