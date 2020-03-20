Williams, Bernard 92, of Wichita, KS., passed away March 16, 2020 at Park West Manor. He retired from Farm Bureau Mutual Ins. Co. after 36 years of service, was a US Army veteran. He graduated and played basketball at Emporia State University. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Jim) Dieckman, Ron (Cindy) Williams and Brian Williams; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandsons. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Hiawatha, KS for 70 years and became an avid golfer after retiring. Visitation will be held at Advantage Funeral Services at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., 4408 W. Central, and Graveside Service at 3:00 p.m at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorial is with the Hiawatha Masonic Lodge No. 35, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020