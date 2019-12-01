Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernerd G. "Bernie" Grossardt. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

HUTCHINSON-Grossardt, Bernerd G. "Bernie" 92, left this earth to be with Jesus, and reunited with his beloved Marge, on November 28, 2019. Born August 11, 1927, Bernie was the ninth child of John F. and Florence T. (Staeber) Grossardt. He grew up on the family farm northwest of Claflin, Kansas, and graduated from Claflin High School in 1945. Bernie attended Salt City Business College and during that time, met the love of his life, Marjorie E. 'Marge' Timmons. They were married June 15, 1952, and remained married for 63 years and 3 weeks, until Marge was called into eternal glory on July 9, 2015. Bernie spent the majority of his working life in the accounting and finance areas. He did municipal audits for Cornell & Co., was the office manager of Reno Telephone Company, and was the Vice President of Finance at First Federal Savings and Loan. Prior to retirement, Bernie became a self-employed public accountant, and was in partnership in public accounting with his oldest son, Don. Outside of work, Bernie coached his sons' baseball teams. He and Marge enjoyed dancing and seemed to float just above the dance floor. He was a 47-year member of the Loyal Order of Moose #982 and served in a leadership capacity for several years, being twice recognized as the Kansas Administrator of the Year. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, (now New Covenant Presbyterian Church). Bernie's family was most important to him, and in later years, he was exceedingly proud of his two grandsons. Bernie's hearty laugh and down-to-earth values of honesty and integrity will be missed by all who knew him. Bernie is survived by: his two sons, Don (Margaret) of Halstead, Wayne (Kim) of Wichita; two grandsons, Jason (Morgan) Grossardt of Edwardsville, IL, Chris Grossardt of Overland Park; and great-grandson, Alden of Edwardsville, IL. In addition to Marge, preceding him in death were: his parents; brothers, Frederick T., Emery E., John C. 'Chester', Martin L., Harold C. and Melvin R.; and sisters, Bernice T. Grossardt and Marian R. Bush. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with The Reverend Tony D'Olio officiating. Friends may sign the book from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Wesley Towers Good Samaritan Fund, Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, or Moose Charities (to benefit Moosehearts), all in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

