King, Bernice Cleo passed away on Dec. 24, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers disease. She was born July 21, 1937 in St. Paul, Kansas to John "Bill" and Catherine (Thomas) Schoenhofer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Val Lindquist, brothers Gerald Schoenhofer and Verl Schoenhofer, and sisters Eileen Barnes, Kathleen McGowan, Cecilia Irene Smith, Madonna Amos, Rita Lockwood, Veneta Lowe, Ruth Wehlage, Mary Jo Maher, and Rose Schoenhofer. Survivors include her husband of 36 years Earl King, children Valerie Morley, Mark Lindquist, Stephanie Haden, Lisa Becker, Lance Lindquist, Tina Beugelsdyk, Cherie Davidson and Cory Williams, stepsons Matt King and Graham King, sister Norma Carson, brothers Ken Schoenhofer, and Bob Schoenhofer, 18 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Rosary will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., Mass 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at bakerfhwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019