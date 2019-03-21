Kohr, Bernice Lee (Gosvener) 87, passed peacefully away at her son's home on Monday, March 18, 2019. Visitation with the family will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, March 21st at Baker Funeral Home in Valley Center and graveside services will be 10 am, Saturday, March 23rd, at Kechi Township Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nova Gosvener, husband Robert L. Kohr, and daughter Tammy, brothers Sam, David, Bill, Gerald, and Bennie Gosvener. She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth, aka Beckie, (Ben) Linn of Wichita, son Anthony, aka Tony (Kris) Kohr of Wichita, 3 sisters Violet Capps of Park City KS, Ruby Sampson of Texas, Anna Adams of Texas, 1 brother John Gosvener of Texas, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center or . www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 21, 2019