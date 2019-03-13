Proffitt, Bernice (Barker) 90, left for her heavenly home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation with family present, 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at Downing & Lahey West. A private family service will be held. Tributes to the family and to view the full obituary, please visit www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019