Stohs, Bernice S. 99, born Dec. 13, 1920 at Bremen, KS died July 4, 2020 at St. Francis, Wichita. Funeral service was held July 9 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bremen, KS. Survivors: daughters Linda Puls, Wichita & Lori (Mike) Lestishen, Lone Tree, CO; grandchildren: Jacob (Kaelyn Purfurst) Lestishen, Thornton, CO, Jenae (Ian) Aber, League City, TX; great-grandchild Lily Aber; step-grandchildren: Jon (Kathy) Puls, Angie (Andre) Parris, step-great-grandchildren: Zach & Jaime Puls, Kyra Parris, all of Wichita. Preceded in death by her husband & son-in-law, Bill Puls. Memorials: The Lutheran Hour, 660 Mason Ridge Ctr., St. Louis, MO 63141
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.