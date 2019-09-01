Bernice (Baalman) Smith

Smith, Bernice (Baalman) 95, died August 28, 2019. Visitation: Tues., Sept 3, 6 to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass : 10 a.m., Wed., Sept. 4, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca St., Wichita. Preceded in death by husband, Lee Smith; parents, Joseph and Walburga Baalman; siblings, Clifford Baalman, Ethlyn Nixon and Nyla Jean Jacobs. Survived by children, Linda (Steve) Vinduska, KS; Jerry (Tina) Smith, KS, Keith Smith, KS and Ken Smith, TX; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Lois Gish, CA, Lela Mae (Gerald) Jacobs, KS; Neal (Carol) Baalman, MO.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
