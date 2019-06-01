Koch, Bernie 70, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visitation, 4-6 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., Monday, June 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., in Lewis Cemetery, Ramona, Kansas. Bernie was born in Cleveland, OH, the oldest of ten children. He was a graduate of Missouri Southern College. Working his way through college at a TV station in Joplin, MO began his career in broadcast journalism. Bernie worked for KTVH (KWCH), WIBW (Topeka) and KAKE TV. Bernie Spent 21 years as Vice President of Government Relations for the Wichita Area Chamber of Commerce. He retired in 2018 as Executive Director of the Kansas Economic Progress Council. Bernie was a constant presence in the Kansas Legislature for forty-four years as either a reporter or lobbyist. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard and Felicia Koch. Survivors: wife, Ann; daughter, Emily (Gabe) Schlickau; brothers, Daniel (Kathleen) Koch, Kenny Koch, Michael (Kay) Koch, Gregory Koch; sisters, Arlene (Joe, deceased) Keenan, Rita (Roger) Holland, Susan Koch, Christa (Michael, deceased) Gahagan, Mary (Jeff) Silverberg; grandchildren, Harry and Lena Schlickau. Memorials established with KPTS, 320 W. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67203 and Dear Neighbor Ministries, an outreach of the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1329 S. Bluffview, Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 1, 2019