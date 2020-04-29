Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Berta Lou White. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

White, Berta Lou 89, beloved mother of Wichita, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 21st, 2020. Berta was born on August 4th, 1930 along with her twin sister Betty Lois Murrah to parents Clyde Wilson Brown and Elizabeth Foster Brown in McAlester, Oklahoma. Berta was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband James Donald White, son Wayne McKenzie White and granddaughter Abigail Lee White. She is survived by 2 daughters, Cynthia Cay Branch and Melinda Lou White, daughter-in-law Diana White, 2 grandchildren Rachel Lynn Harper and Madison Taylor Branch, and 2 great-grandchildren. She graduated from Ardmore high school Class of 1948. Then graduated from OU in 1952 with her sister and both were members of Gamma Phi Beta and Big Women on Campus. Berta was a physical education teacher for USD-259 East High School for more than 35 years. She was an athlete, an antique collector and dealer. She loved art and worked interior design through the First Place. There will be no service by request of Berta. She made a positive impact on the many lives she touched and has left this world a better place.

