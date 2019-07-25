Park, Bertha (Bertel) Martha Roesser 94, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Born June 11, 1925 in Lixheim, France, she was the daughter of Charles and Gretel (Ott) Roesser. During World War II, she met Ray Park, a medic in the U.S. Army from Protection, KS. On May 20, 1948, they were married in Lixheim, France and later returned to Protection, KS. To this union four children were born: Dan, Janice, LeeAnne, and Patricia. Ray and Bertha were married forty-one years. Ray passed away in November of 1988. Bertha moved to Missouri until 2002, when she moved to Wichita, KS. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and one brother: Albert Roesser. She is survived by her children: Dan Park, Janice Park, LeeAnne Park, and Pat Winchester (Paul), all of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister: Juliette Culli of Phalsbourg, France; and one godchild: Louise Wilhelm of Phalsbourg, France. Calling times are from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS. Graveside service is at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Protection Cemetery in Protection, KS. Memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Hospice in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, KS 67029.

