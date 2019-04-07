Mead, Bertha May 83, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Bertha was born March 23, 1936, in Hamburg, Iowa, to John and Maybelle Moore.Bertha was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ronnie A. Mead and son, John M. Mead. Survivors include her son, Ricky (Kathi) Mead; granddaughters, Andrea (Chris) Shonkwiler, Jamie (Andrew) Johnson; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren, Adriane (Michael) Cantrell, Kristine (Travis) Collins, and Walter Remy; 7 step-great-grandchildren; 1 step-great-great-grandson; brother, Jim Moore; sister, Patricia Edmonds; niece, Kim Bren; and nephew, Steve (Terri) Adkins. Graveside Service, 10 am, Tuesday, April 9, at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019