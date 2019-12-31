Bertha West

  • "I knew Bertha from work at Beechcraft, worked as..."
    - Lawrence Peters
DOUGLASS-West, Bertha 67, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Wichita. Visitation Thursday 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, all at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial will follow at Douglass Cemetery Douglass, KS. Bertha was born in Wichita, KS on November 19, 1952, to the late Ada (Seeber) and Roy Maness. She retired as an expeditor at Beechcraft/Raytheon. Bertha enjoyed gardening, watching Dallas Cowboys and KU Basketball and playing Spades at her home with family. In 1976 she married James E. West in Wichita. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, James, Steven, Richard and Frank Maness. She is survived by: sons, Craig West and Jason West and wife Kayla; brothers, Ronald, John and Kevin Maness; sister, Ella Stanhope; and grandchildren, Dylan, Hunter and Fisher West. The family requests casual attire for those attending.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019
