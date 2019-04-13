Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertrand (Rita Ann) Lieux Sr.. View Sign

Lieux, Sr. Bertrand (Rita Ann) 88, was born in New Roads, LA, the fifth of eleven children of Frances Azema Lorio and Joseph Bertrand Lieux. She entered eternal life April 9, 2019 in Marian Hall of the Wichita Center of the Congregation of St. Joseph. Sr. Bertrand was educated by the Sisters of St. Joseph from first grade through high school. Shortly after she graduated she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in New Orleans on September 9, 1947, followed by first profession of vows in 1949 and final profession in 1952. Her education included a B.S degree in Education from Loyola University in New Orleans, a Master of Business Administration at Xavier University, in Cincinnati, OH and an MA degree in Spirituality from the University of San Francisco, CA. She was a gifted educator, serving both as teacher and principal in diocesan Catholic schools in Louisiana from 1949-1965. After receiving a Business Administration degree, she began her ministry as that of a Hospital Administrator in Philadelphia, PA, Bay St. Louis, LA and Houma, LA from 1965-1976. The Congregation then called her once again to change ministries, becoming Provincial Superior for two terms from 1976 until 1982. After 1982 she served as Executive Director of Development and the Mission Advancement Team. A serious health problem in 2012 required that she move to Marian Hall at Mt. St. Mary's Convent in Wichita until her death. Preceding her in death are her parents, brothers Joseph, Jr., Theodore, Charles, J., Edward and John, sisters Frances Dabadie, Lucille Roy, and Elizabeth. In addition to members of her religious community, she is survived by her brother Ralph Lieux, her sister Magda Bonnette and numerous nieces and nephews. Homecoming will be Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow in Mt. St. Mary's Convent Cemetery. Memorials in her name may be made to Dear Neighbor Ministries or Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund, Mt. St. Mary's Convent, 3700 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67218.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 13, 2019

