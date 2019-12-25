Camacho, Beryl Ann Passed away on Dec. 20, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in New Orleans, LA to Earnest and Sadie Saucier on Feb. 7, 1932. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband and the love of her life of 69 years, Emanuel Camacho Sr; son, Emanuel "Manny" (Tina) Camacho Jr; siblings, Barbara Hannaman and Gerald Saucier; grandchildren, Roberto, Ashley, Jason and Alicia Camacho; numerous great-grandchildren; and family and friends. Rosary/Visitation held on Thurs., Dec. 26, at 7:00 pm with Funeral Mass on Fri. at 10:00 am, both at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca. Private family burial will take place after the Funeral Mass.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 25, 2019