Beryl Jean Beeson (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beryl Jean Beeson.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
5:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Lutheran Church
3850 W. 71st St. S.
Haysville, KS
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Greenwood Cemetery
Clay Center, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

HAYSVILLE-Beeson, Beryl Jean 84, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born March 28, 1935 to William and Velma (Fajen) Meyerhoff in Palmer, KS. Beryl worked as a bookkeeper her entire working life, most recently at The Radio Shop, retiring in 2018. She enjoyed working in her yard and reading. Beryl loved baking and taking road trips with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Beeson; son, Jay Beeson; and sister, Irma Damman. Beryl is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Beeson and Donelle (Tim) Frawley; grandchildren, Daryl (Kathy) Holt, Jeff Holt, Jennie (Dale) Roles, Sara (David) Setzer, and Sasha Frawley; brother, Lowell Meyerhoff; and 4 great-granddaughters. Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, KS 67060. Funeral: 10 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 3850 W. 71st St. S., Haysville, KS 67060. Family interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details