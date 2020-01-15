HAYSVILLE-Beeson, Beryl Jean 84, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born March 28, 1935 to William and Velma (Fajen) Meyerhoff in Palmer, KS. Beryl worked as a bookkeeper her entire working life, most recently at The Radio Shop, retiring in 2018. She enjoyed working in her yard and reading. Beryl loved baking and taking road trips with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Beeson; son, Jay Beeson; and sister, Irma Damman. Beryl is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Beeson and Donelle (Tim) Frawley; grandchildren, Daryl (Kathy) Holt, Jeff Holt, Jennie (Dale) Roles, Sara (David) Setzer, and Sasha Frawley; brother, Lowell Meyerhoff; and 4 great-granddaughters. Visitation: Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway Haysville, KS 67060. Funeral: 10 am, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 3850 W. 71st St. S., Haysville, KS 67060. Family interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020