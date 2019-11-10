NEWTON-Laswell, Beryl 101, passed away November 4, 2019. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m., Mon., Nov. 11. Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Tues., Nov. 12. Both at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton. A memorial has been established with Caring Hands Humane Society, Newton. Beryl was born on September 24, 1918 to Albert and Bertha Meisterhans Rutschman in rural Whitewater, KS. She and Roy Laswell were married on August 28, 1941 Belleville, KS. Beryl was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy; son, Duane; grandson, Albert Leal; granddaughter, Jenette Laswell; and siblings, Paul Rutschman, Margaret Gronau and Alberta Covalt. Survivors: Her son, Gary (Trudy); daughter, Kathleen Leal; three grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Martha Rutschman.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019