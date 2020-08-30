PISGAH, NC-Pauley, Bess It is with sadness that we announce the death of Bess Pauley. She passed on July 9, 2020 at her home in Pisgah Forest, NC. She had been fighting the multiple effects of Fibromyalgia for many years. She was born in Wichita, Kansas October 1, 1937. She grew-up in Mulvane, Kansas; she graduated from the University Of Wichita; and while at the university she met her husband, Martin. They were married in 1958, after graduation they moved to California. Fourteen moves later, they retired in Pisgah Forest, NC. Pisgah Forest is home for them. She was the model of self-sacrifice and only thought of what she could do for her family and friends. It was not what she said, but rather what she did. In her last days she still took the time to send cards and books to her great-grandchild, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She took pleasure in the simple things. Her favorite time of the year was fall to watch the leaves turn color. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mentor, friend and confidant. After marrying Martin, she gave birth to two children D'Ann 1961 and Ron 1964. She is survived by her immediate family, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



