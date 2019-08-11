Bessie Adline (Oxier) Myres

Service Information
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS
67147
(316)-755-2731
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Botanical Gardens of Wichita
701 N Amidon Ave
Wichita, KS
Myres, Bessie Adline (Oxier) 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 3, 2019. She was born to Frank and Virginia (Orman) Oxier. She is survived by her husband, Richard Thomas "Tom"; sister, Violet (Ted) Williamson; children and their spouses, Mary (Mike) Randall, Michelle (Don) Holland, Rick (Angie) Myres, Cindy (Mike) McIlvain; 9 grandchildren, 4 bonus grandchildren and ample great-grandchildren and lots of great-great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life: 5 p.m., August 15, 2019, Botanical Gardens of Wichita, 701 N Amidon Ave, Wichita, Kansas. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
