Jantzen, Bessie Lee 96, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and retired USD 259 Librarian, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. Bessie Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Jantzen; daughter, Sharon Lansdowne; son-in-law, Ray Lansdowne; parents, Charles and Martha Umbarger; and sister, Wanda Kuhns. Survivors include her children, Gary Jantzen (Jan) and Joan Ehresman (Terry); 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service, 10 am, Thursday, April 18, at Asbury Church, 2801 W. 15th St. N. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019
