FALL RIVER-Goodwin, Beth 91, of Fall River, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. Bethene was born to Thomas & Mabel (Whitehorn) Grant, April 30, 1928, & grew up in Sioux City, IA. A former Wichita Eagle proofreader, she retired to the Fall River area. She is survived by her children, Tim (Susan) Haddad of Swansea, IL, Julie Haddad (Larry Wheat) of Wichita, KS, Scott Goodwin of Clarksville, TN; & her grandchildren, Stewart & Melissa Haddad of Wichita, KS and Heather Walls of Wintergarden FL. Memorial donations are requested for Pound Pals & the Fredonia Public Library c/o Countryside Nursing Home, P.O. Box 247, Fredonia, KS 66736.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019