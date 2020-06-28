Bethany Nicole Chawk
Chawk, Bethany Nicole 41, passed away suddenly in Lodi, California, on June 19, 2020, on the Feast day of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Beth was born in Wichita, Kansas, on March 2, 1979, to Pete and Alice Chawk. She was a graduate of St. Jude Catholic School, Bishop Carroll High School and Newman University. She was employed by Gill OBGYN located in Lodi, California, where she specialized in her passion, which was Maternal Fetal Medicine. She excelled in her field as an ARDMS (American Registered Diagnostic Medical Sonographer) and was a Registered National Sonographer and had a fist full of titles after her name. Beth loved her children, her immediate family, and her extended family living all around the country. She loved living in California over the past year and she loved traveling up and down the West Coast. She is survived by her sons, Noah Chawk and Alex Hummingbird, and her daughter, Maddy Hummingbird. She is also survived by her parents, Pete and Alice Chawk; sister, Rachel (Jason) Rampy, and a beloved niece, Karyss LaBarge, all of Wichita. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, all of whom she deeply loved. Viewing, 2:00-5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, at Downing & Lahey West. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2; Funeral Mass, 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Lord's Diner and American Cancer Society. www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
