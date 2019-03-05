Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betsy Ann Ring-Stone. View Sign

Ring-Stone, Betsy Ann 95, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Iron Mountain, MI to parents, Carl Rudolph Ring and Ella Gunberg Anderson Ring. She graduated from Iron Mountain High School and then attended Augustana Nursing School in Chicago, IL. Betsy joined the Army and was stationed in Japan as a nurse where she met her husband E. Duane Stone, from Wichita, Kansas. They were married in Yokohama, Japan in 1946. In addition to being a nurse, Betsy was an artist, sculptor, sailor and poet. She was a member of Wichita Women Artists and former member of Artist Guild of Wichita, Kansas Sculptor Association, Gallery 12, and Ninnescah Yacht Club. She is preceded by husband, E. Duane Stone; parents, Carl Rudolph Ring and Ella Gunberg Anderson Ring; brother, Myron Ring; sisters, Virginia Ring and Evryll Bergdahl; brother-in-law, George (LaVerne) Stone. Betsy is survived by daughter, Linda (Joel) Nollette; brother, James (Brenda) Ring; sister-in-law, Cleda (Don) Lego; grandchildren, Holly (Kody) Kirkpatrick, Brad Andree, David (Tonya) Andree; step-grandchildren, Kelsey (Derek) Kraus, Amber (Nick) Talbott; great-grandchildren, Tristen Andree, Zyon Andree, Cloie Andree, Cale Andree, Zeb Andree, Teal Kirkpatrick, Pruitt Kirkpatrick; step-great-grandchildren, Bailey Talbott, Barron Talbott and Bishop Talbott; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 10:00 am, Thursday March 7, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Interment will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N River Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203.



Ring-Stone, Betsy Ann 95, passed away on March 2, 2019. She was born in Iron Mountain, MI to parents, Carl Rudolph Ring and Ella Gunberg Anderson Ring. She graduated from Iron Mountain High School and then attended Augustana Nursing School in Chicago, IL. Betsy joined the Army and was stationed in Japan as a nurse where she met her husband E. Duane Stone, from Wichita, Kansas. They were married in Yokohama, Japan in 1946. In addition to being a nurse, Betsy was an artist, sculptor, sailor and poet. She was a member of Wichita Women Artists and former member of Artist Guild of Wichita, Kansas Sculptor Association, Gallery 12, and Ninnescah Yacht Club. She is preceded by husband, E. Duane Stone; parents, Carl Rudolph Ring and Ella Gunberg Anderson Ring; brother, Myron Ring; sisters, Virginia Ring and Evryll Bergdahl; brother-in-law, George (LaVerne) Stone. Betsy is survived by daughter, Linda (Joel) Nollette; brother, James (Brenda) Ring; sister-in-law, Cleda (Don) Lego; grandchildren, Holly (Kody) Kirkpatrick, Brad Andree, David (Tonya) Andree; step-grandchildren, Kelsey (Derek) Kraus, Amber (Nick) Talbott; great-grandchildren, Tristen Andree, Zyon Andree, Cloie Andree, Cale Andree, Zeb Andree, Teal Kirkpatrick, Pruitt Kirkpatrick; step-great-grandchildren, Bailey Talbott, Barron Talbott and Bishop Talbott; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 10:00 am, Thursday March 7, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Interment will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory at 1:00 pm. Memorials may be given to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 1101 N River Blvd, Wichita, KS 67203. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019

